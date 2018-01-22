Mondelez strings a new tune for an old brand, refreshes Cadbury Silk range

With a new look and sound, Mondelez India is looking to create a new experience around its premium set of chocolate brands under the Dairy Milk Silk label. Its first brand refresh in a decade, the company hopes, will not just keep old fans in the family but bring in the new, calorie conscious consumer as well.

But the challenge really lies in expanding the premium chocolate segment which, in India, is still limited to select urban pockets. Mondelez believes that it has travelled the distance with its Dairy Milk Silk Bubbly, a variant of the brand that has crossed around Rs 2 ...