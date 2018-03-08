Mondelez tweaks supply chain by embracing tech to power key functions

Mondelez India, a multinational present in the country for seven decades, is ramping up its technology infrastructure to lay a strong foundation for accelerated growth over the next few years. For Mondelez, India continues to be a key market.

The company posted 27 per cent growth in revenue in the fourth quarter of the 2017 calendar over the same period in the previous year. Though this growth was on a low base of last year which was impacted by demonetisation, for the year as a whole the Indian unit witnessed double digit growth (12 per cent). Mondelez India is embracing ...