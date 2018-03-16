Money 2020 conference: AirAsia brings its own mobile wallet, unveils BigPay

founder and CEO officially unveiled BigPay, the budget airline’s new digital payments platform, at the in Singapore today. offers a mobile wallet which can store up to 10 credit and debit cards, and has partnered with MasterCard to offer its own top-up cash card that can be used for payments and withdrawals worldwide. Users can view transactions in real-time on the app to keep track of their daily spending.

Fernandes said the driving factor behind AirAsia’s move into fintech was a realization that it could monetize the wealth of “high resolution data” it has collected from around 63 million passengers over its 16 years of operation.

Developing an in-house digital payments platform would also help take a lead on competing airlines by moving towards a “cashless cabin,” he added.

“We’ll be taking cash off the plane very soon,” and wifi connectivity will be introduced to all flights with the aim of all in-flight purchases one day being made through BigPay, he explained.

The eventual plan is for customers to be able to use their on the ground too, using the app to pay third-party merchants and potentially cutting the cost of currency exchange rates as they cross from one Southeast Asian country to another.

In the future, will also move into cross-border remittances and online lending, Fernandes added.