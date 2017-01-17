Mopeds ride strong, bring 35% volume for TVS Motor

In a shrinking domestic two-wheeler market one segment is strongly bucking the trend and posting double digit growth. This is the and its sales have grown at average 23 per cent during the last two months, visibly insulated from the demonetisation. During these two months, the volume of scooters and motorcycles sold has declined 14 and 15.8 per cent, respectively.

Domestic sales of mopeds have grown by almost 27 per cent to 7.6 lakh units during the April-December period of FY17. This is much higher to the corresponding growth of 16 and 6 per cent seen in scooters and motorcycles. is the smallest segment of two-wheelers, after motorcycles and scooters. A record number of mopeds are set to be sold this year.

Chennai-headquartered is the only manufacturer in the country and is the sole beneficiary of this surge in sales. Interestingly, which enjoys the third biggest spot in domestic two-wheeler market, ahead of Bajaj Auto, gets 35 per cent of its volume from mopeds. It sells more mopeds than motorcycles or scooters.

The company sold 674,168 mopeds during April-December while scooter and motorcycle sales were 643,460 and 610,438 units, respectively. In FY16, TVS sold mopeds brought business worth Rs 1,554 crore or almost 14 per cent of the revenue. Still, the company consistently declines responses to queries on mopeds as it eyes a bigger pie of the motorcycle and scooter market. TVS roped in superstar Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador for its Jupiter range of scooters.

Abdul Majeed, partner at Price Waterhouse said South India is a key market for mopeds and it is less affected that other regions post demonetisation. "The ticket price of a is much lower to scooter and motorcycle. This is another reason that supports demand". Majeed said is a strong segment for TVS and has helped the company expand its offerings. "There is always a market for affordable products".

TVS Motor's third position in the domestic two-wheeler market is also due to the presence of this additional product in its portfolio with no competition. Players like Kinetic Motors and Majestic Auto had a presence in the space some years ago. However, both these players exited the two-wheeler space and TVS was left as a monopoly player. TVS manufactures four models of the moped: XL100, XL100 Comfort, XL Super and XL Super Heavy Duty. The price begins at Rs 26,857 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and goes up to Rs 31,000.

Mopeds are sought after by people running smaller businesses due to their weight-carrying and haulage abilities. They are lighter and are easy to manoeuvre in traffic. TVS also exported 15,000 units of in the April-December period, 25 per cent more compared to last year.