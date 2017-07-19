Morale affected, but want Air India to do well: MD Ashwani Lohani

Chairman and Managing Director on Wednesday said that the of the disinvestment of the airline has affected the morale of the staff, but they are determined to give their best to see their company perform well anyhow.

"The of disinvestment definitely affects the morale of every person, because the future becomes uncertain. I don't think that it's much of a concern, because the staff is in love with the company and they'd like to see their company do well always," Lohani told ANI.

On June 28, the Cabinet gave 'in-principle' nod for disinvestment of stakes in the airline after the suggested on the same.

The state-owned airline has total liabilities of about Rs 60,000 crore, out of which Rs 52,000 crore is bank debt and it owes Rs 8,000 crore to oil PSUs and Airports Authority of India.

The airline was given a bailout package in 2012 by the UPA Government of which it has so far received Rs 24,000 crore.

The was nationalised in 1953.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)