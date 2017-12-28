More upside in Dilip Buildcon stock

The Dilip Buildcon stock, which hit an all-time high on Wednesday, has risen almost fivefold in the past year. The strong investor sentiment is on account of a fast-growing order book, leading to regular improvement in revenue expectation.

This, coupled with efforts to reduce debt and consequently interest costs, is expected to drive earnings further. The recent order worth Rs 518 crore for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work in four-laning some sections of National Highway 48 in Karnataka and news on fundraising further lifted the sentiment. The new orders bode ...