Leading dairy firm has increased the price of its loose vended milk or ‘token milk’ by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from tomorrow.



The company, however, has kept the prices of poly pack milk unchanged.

The price of token milk has been raised to Rs 40 per litre from existing Rs 38 per litre, said in a statement.

sells 30 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market, of which 20 per cent is token milk.

The company said the retail price of token milk has been hiked due to “increase in the price of raw milk by Rs 3 to Rs 3.5 per kg over the last one year”.



In the last 6-7 months, procurement prices have gone up by Rs 1-1.5 per kg. “The price of poly pack milk variants, constituting 80 per cent of company’s milk portfolio, will remain unchanged,” said.