Motherson best placed for EV transition

The government’s aggressive plan of electric vehicle (EV) adoption, coupled with drastic reduction in the number of components required in an EVs, clouds the long-term revenue visibility outlook for many auto part makers.

The government expects commercial passenger vehicles (buses and taxis) to go all electric (100 per cent adoption), while 40 per cent of two-wheelers and personal cars are expected to be electric by 2030. Further, the reduction in components from 30,000 in an internal combustion engine (ICE) to 19,000 in an EV would impact engine and transmission component ...