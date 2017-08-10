Motherson Sumi pluses outweigh the negatives

The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems, the automotive components maker, declined a little over five per cent in the early part of Thursday's trade, reacting to the June quarter (Q1) results which disappointed Street expectations. Although the performance looks weak, this is mainly due to some one-time transactions or events. Ironically, despite the Street sensing this impact of one-off items, the stock closed the day's trade in the red, down 3.5 per cent to Rs 317.5. Analysts feel the weak market sentiment and selling in broader markets also weighed on the stock, and that ...