Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Corporate wrap: Myntra sees 56% growth during EOR sale, and other top news

Falling iron ore prices a boost for steel producers
Business Standard

Motherson Sumi: Production ramp up to aid margins

Shorter product cycles and new technologies bode well for revenue growth

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

The stock of Motherson Sumi has gained about 67 per cent over the past year on expectation that higher growth and margins at its overseas subsidiaries and steady performance in standalone business will help boost its financials. One of the key triggers for the stock is the performance of its overseas subsidiaries, SMR and SMP, which together contribute about 79 per cent to the consolidated top line. The management has highlighted that globally, model life cycles — which include refreshes — are coming down and this benefits the company immensely across its segments. ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Motherson Sumi: Production ramp up to aid margins

Shorter product cycles and new technologies bode well for revenue growth

The stock of Motherson Sumi has gained about 67 per cent over the last year on expectation that higher growth and margins at its overseas subsidiaries and steady performance in standalone business will help boost its financials. One of the key triggers for the stock is the performance of its overseas subsidiaries, SMR and SMP, which together contribute about 79 per cent to the consolidated top line.The management has highlighted that globally model life cycles, which include refreshes, are coming down and this benefits the company immensely across its segments. This coupled with higher demand from auto makers and existing order book of Rs 94,900 crore (for the two subsidiaries) should reflect in good revenue growth going ahead. Margins for the subsidiaries, which have more than doubled over the last five years, are expected to move up further given higher capacity utilisation levels from the production ramp up of the nine plants commissioned over the last two fiscals. The standalone .. The stock of Motherson Sumi has gained about 67 per cent over the past year on expectation that higher growth and margins at its overseas subsidiaries and steady performance in standalone business will help boost its financials. One of the key triggers for the stock is the performance of its overseas subsidiaries, SMR and SMP, which together contribute about 79 per cent to the consolidated top line. The management has highlighted that globally, model life cycles — which include refreshes — are coming down and this benefits the company immensely across its segments. ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Motherson Sumi: Production ramp up to aid margins

Shorter product cycles and new technologies bode well for revenue growth

The stock of Motherson Sumi has gained about 67 per cent over the past year on expectation that higher growth and margins at its overseas subsidiaries and steady performance in standalone business will help boost its financials. One of the key triggers for the stock is the performance of its overseas subsidiaries, SMR and SMP, which together contribute about 79 per cent to the consolidated top line. The management has highlighted that globally, model life cycles — which include refreshes — are coming down and this benefits the company immensely across its segments. ...

image
Business Standard
177 22