Motherson Sumi: Production ramp up to aid margins

Shorter product cycles and new technologies bode well for revenue growth

The stock of Motherson Sumi has gained about 67 per cent over the last year on expectation that higher growth and margins at its overseas subsidiaries and steady performance in standalone business will help boost its financials. One of the key triggers for the stock is the performance of its overseas subsidiaries, SMR and SMP, which together contribute about 79 per cent to the consolidated top line.The management has highlighted that globally model life cycles, which include refreshes, are coming down and this benefits the company immensely across its segments. This coupled with higher demand from auto makers and existing order book of Rs 94,900 crore (for the two subsidiaries) should reflect in good revenue growth going ahead. Margins for the subsidiaries, which have more than doubled over the last five years, are expected to move up further given higher capacity utilisation levels from the production ramp up of the nine plants commissioned over the last two fiscals. The standalone ..

Ram Prasad Sahu