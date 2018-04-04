Motherson Sumi stock: Reydel Automotive deal key for incremental growth

The Motherson Sumi stock has gained 2.6 per cent after the company announced its 21st acquisition in the auto component space. The company will acquire Netherland-based Reydel Automotive for $201 million.

The acquired company, which makes instruments, door panels, console and cockpit modules, will add to Motherson Sumi’s global product offerings, offer access to technology and expand its geographical presence. The management said large scale of interior business would help the company bid for bigger platforms. Also, the deal comes at an attractive valuation of 2 times ...