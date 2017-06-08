Moto Z2 Play with 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM launched at Rs 27,999

Extending its Z series, Lenovo-owned on Thursday launched Z2 Play smartphone for Rs 27,999 in the country.Coming in lunar gray and fine gold colour variants, Z2 Play will be available across all leading mobile stores and from June 15.

"Smartphone's premium category is growing at the fastest rate in India and is heading in the same direction. Premium category will grow at 28 per cent this year in India and is focusing on this category," Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director of India, told IANS.

Powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, Z2 Play has a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal which can be expanded up to 2TB. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

The device features a 5.5 Full-HD Super-AMOLED display and a fingerprint sensor which doubles up as home button.

Z2 Play sports 12MP rear camera that has a combination of laser autofocus and dual autofocus pixel technology. The laser autofocus has an expanded range of up to five meters, so a user can focus on objects three times further in a virtually dark environment.

It also has a 5MP front shooter with dual colour corrected flash.

Powered by 3,000mAh battery, the company claims that the device lasts for up to 30 hours and supports TurboPower charging technology that offers up to seven hours of back up in 15 minutes charging.

"It is very important that a brand is distinctive and does not look like other brands," added Jan Huckfeldt, Chief Marketing Officer,

The company also launched four new " Mods" -- JBL SoundBoost 2, TurboPower pack, Gamepad and Style Shell.

JBL SoundBoost 2 can be snapped on to Z2 Play to give the smartphone a sound boost while TurboPower pack adds an extra day of battery life (3,490mAh) to Z2 Play.

GamePad features dual control sticks and four action buttons and Charging Style Shell that supports wireless charging and can be snapped on Z smartphones.

There is an exclusive pre-booking offer till June 14 where one can get exclusive offers including up to 100GB additional Jio 4G data, limited to 10GB additional 4G Data on recharge of Rs 309 or above till March 31, 2018 and limited to 10 recharges till the same time.



Here are the complete technical specifications of the device: