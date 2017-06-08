Moto Z2 Play with 64 GB storage, 4 GB RAM launched at Rs 27,999

Extending its Moto Z series, Lenovo-owned Motorola on Thursday launched Moto Z2 Play smartphone for Rs 27,999 in the country.Coming in lunar gray and fine gold colour variants, Moto Z2 Play will be available across all leading mobile stores and Flipkart from June 15.
"Smartphone's premium category is growing at the fastest rate in India and Moto is heading in the same direction. Premium category will grow at 28 per cent this year in India and Motorola is focusing on this category," Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director of Motorola India, told IANS.
Powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, Moto Z2 Play has a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal which can be expanded up to 2TB. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.
The device features a 5.5 Full-HD Super-AMOLED display and a fingerprint sensor which doubles up as home button.
Moto Z2 Play sports 12MP rear camera that has a combination of laser autofocus and dual autofocus pixel technology. The laser autofocus has an expanded range of up to five meters, so a user can focus on objects three times further in a virtually dark environment.
It also has a 5MP front shooter with dual colour corrected flash.
Powered by 3,000mAh battery, the company claims that the device lasts for up to 30 hours and supports TurboPower charging technology that offers up to seven hours of back up in 15 minutes charging.
"It is very important that a brand is distinctive and does not look like other brands," added Jan Huckfeldt, Chief Marketing Officer, Motorola.
The company also launched four new "Moto Mods" -- JBL SoundBoost 2, Moto TurboPower pack, Moto Gamepad and Moto Style Shell.
JBL SoundBoost 2 can be snapped on to Moto Z2 Play to give the smartphone a sound boost while Moto TurboPower pack adds an extra day of battery life (3,490mAh) to Moto Z2 Play.
Moto GamePad features dual control sticks and four action buttons and Moto Charging Style Shell that supports wireless charging and can be snapped on Moto Z smartphones.
There is an exclusive pre-booking offer till June 14 where one can get exclusive offers including up to 100GB additional Jio 4G data, limited to 10GB additional 4G Data on recharge of Rs 309 or above till March 31, 2018 and limited to 10 recharges till the same time.
Here are the complete technical specifications of the device:
|Dimensions & Weight
|Height: 156.2 mm
|Width: 76.2 mm
|Depth: 5.99 mm
|Weight: 145 g
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor with up to 2.2GHz octa-core CPU with Adreno 506 GPU
|Software
|AndroidTM 7.1.1, Nougat with Moto Experiences (Moto Display, Moto Actions, Moto Voice)
|Display
|13.97cm (5.5") FHD Super AMOLED display (1080p [1920x1080] / 401 ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass
|Storage (ROM)
|64GB ROM with microSD card support (up to 2TB)
|Memory (RAM)
|4GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP, dual autofocus pixel camera with 1.4um sensor, f/ 1.7 aperture, laser autofocus, phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and dual LED color correlated temperature (CCT) flash
|Front Camera
|5MP camera with a wide view lens, f/ 2.2 aperture, and dual LED color correlated temperature (CCT) flash
|Video Capture
|480p (30fps) 720p (120fps) 1080p (30/60fps), 4K (30fps)
|Battery
|3000mAh all-day battery
|Turbo Charging+
|TurboPower gives you up to 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes of charging
|Colors
|Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
|SIM
|Nano-SIM; Dual-SIM available in select markets
|Audio
|Front-ported loudspeaker, 3-mic support
|Bluetooth Technology
|Bluetooth version 4.2 LE + EDR
|Wi-Fi
|802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz
|Water-repellent
|Water repellent nano-coating
|NFC
|Yes
|Network Bands
|GSM/GPRS/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
|UMTS/HSPA+ (850, 900, 2100 MHz)
|4G LTE (B1, 3, 5, 8, 40)
|Connectivity
|Moto Mods connector, USB-CTM port with USB 3.1 support, 3.5mm headset port
|Authentication
|Fingerprint reader
