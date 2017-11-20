Motoring troubles: Auto exports lose speed

India’s car exports, which accounts for almost one-fifth of the industry’s sales volume, could see its first decline or flat performance in six years.

Exports have witnessed a fall of 4 per cent in the April-October period, pulled down by a double-digit decline in shipments of key exporters Hyundai and Nissan and a flat show by Maruti Suzuki. India exported a record 758,830 units of passenger vehicles (cars, vans and utility vehicles) during FY17, a 16 per cent growth over the previous year. However, in the first seven months of FY18 exports are down to 416,602 ...