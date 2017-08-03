Motorola launches 'Moto Hub' exclusive retail stores in India

Aiming to strengthen its retail presence after conquering the online marketplace, Mobility India on Thursday announced the inauguration of its experiential in India-Moto Hub, enabling users to experience and purchase the full portfolio of products under one roof.

The smartphone aggregator launched two stores in Noida (Great India Place and Logix Mall), two in Thane (Korum Mall and Viviana Mall), and one each in Indirapuram and Mumbai respectively (Shipra Mall and Xperia Mall).

By the end of this financial year, is slated to open 50 more Moto Hubs across the top tier towns at locations with significant traffic.

stores will be a key destination for consumers to experience the latest technology and get a hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio, in an easy-to-access set-up that is conveniently located at consumer hangout areas.

All stores will also house devices that are available exclusively online, including the Moto E4 Plus and Moto C Plus. These stores will also showcase the complete portfolio of devices, including the full Moto E, Moto C, Moto G families, as well as Moto Z2 Play and Moto MODs, along with accessories like on-ear and in-ear headphones, moto shells and covers.

"At Motorola, we understand our consumers' needs and focus on providing them meaningful mobile experiences. We believe with the launch of this new retail channel 'Moto Hub', we are giving the customers an opportunity to get access to the complete portfolio, our technology and devices, in an environment that is more open, fun and very uniquely Motorola," said Sudhin Mathur, managing director, Mobility India.

