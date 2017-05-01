MoveInSync plans to expand services in Southeast Asia

Enterprise transportation service provider plans to expand its services to Southeast Asian countries such as Philippines, Indonesia over the next few years. The Bengaluru-based start-up, which helps Wipro, Oracle, LinkedIn, NetApp, and 45 other in India reduce cost to ferry employees, says these countries may offer big opportunities given the increasing business process outsourcing industry.

MoveInSync, co-founded by former technology professionals in multi-national Deepesh Agarwal, Akash Maheshwari, Anuvrata Arora, claims the business model of saving cost for enterprises was crucial for it to become profitable in six years from ideation.

"We may expand our services to Philippines, Indonesia as those countries are becoming hubs for the industry," Deepesh Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer, told Business Standard.

The smart transportation start-up, which manages nearly 5 million shared rides a month, uses algorithms to optimize the travel time and routes thousands of employees primarily to reduce better use of cars and bring in transparency. "Digitisation of all the manual works done for employee transportation is another key driver for efficiency offers," said Agarwal.

He believes the dedicated employee safety features, including SOS button, alert on onboarding and deboarding a cab, on its application make it popular as nearly one-third of the working professionals transported by them are women.

raised $3 million in Series A funding from Inventus Capital Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, and in August 2015, while the firm was incubated at Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

Agarwal said the startup would definitely look at further round of fund raising, but it has not been a "must have" route for its survival.

For alone, manages transportation of 35000 employees across 8 cities. "We were doing everything manually from checking the locations in the city based on one person's knowledge to pooling in employees on the right vehicle. We wanted to automate everything as we were losing on efficiency big time. With MoveInSync, we have seen 8-10 per cent cost savings, while efficiency has increased by 12-15 per cent in two-and-a-half years," said Nittan Bhalla, General Manager, BPS.

Beyond expansion outside India, the company is now running pilots for an all-encompassing transportation solutions for enterprises including fleet management. "We have experiments with two of our clients for a service called Full-stack, wherein we will take care of the entire logistics and do better optimization," added Agarwal.