Moveinsync targets new geographies and end-to-end transport solutions

Sneha Basu received her dream offer letter from one of the largest MNCs in Delhi. She was planning to stay with her relatives in the city but there was a roadblock — the relatives stayed almost 20 km from her workplace.

Sneha’s new HR manager came to the rescue, assuring her about the company’s pick and drop services for employees which was not only controlled from a centralised system but ensured that women employees received special security during pick and drop. Her new employer, like many other MNCs in India, had subscribed to MoveinSync’s staff ...