Mphasis ropes in former Syntel chief Nitin Rakesh as CEO

Rakesh will take over the role from Ganesh Ayyar, whose tenure expires on Jan 28

IT firm on Friday said it has appointed former chief as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 29, 2017.



Rakesh, who will also join the company board as additional director, takes over the role from Ganesh Ayyar, whose tenure expires on January 28.



His most recent assignment was as the CEO and President of Nasdaq-listed IT services firm Syntel. Prior to being the CEO, Rakesh has held multiple roles at the company such as President (Americas).



Rakesh brings several strengths to Mphasis, including deep domain expertise in banking, financial services and verticals; and strong customer orientation, large deal experience, and a track record of delivering transformative solutions, said in a statement.

