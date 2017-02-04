MRF net dips to Rs 288 crore

Ltd's net profit declined to Rs 288.08 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 as compared to Rs 415.59 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2015. Total Income has increased to Rs 3707.14 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 from Rs 3625.86 crore posted during the corresponding quarter or previous year.

BS Reporter