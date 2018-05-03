MRF posts 20% rise in Q4 net at Rs 3.45 bn, total income rises to Rs 39 bn

Tyre major on Thursday posted 20.41 per cent increase in its net at Rs 3.45 billion for the fourth ended March 31, 2018.

The company had reported a net of Rs 2.86 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 39.44 billion for the fourth quarter, as compared with Rs 37.78 billion in the same period of 2016-17, said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended March 31, 2018, the company posted a consolidated net of Rs 11.31 billion, down 23.85 per cent, as compared with Rs 14.86 billion in the 2016-17.

The company's board, which met on Thursday, also approved to raise up to Rs 5 billion through issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

"In the last fiscal, the introduction of the landmark (GST) brought in some uncertainties as businesses adjusted to the new tax regime. However, a good monsoon resulted in a healthy upswing in the agrarian economy and stoked a recovery in rural demand," said.

It however added that escalation in the cost of crude based inputs remains a concern and will add pressure to the bottom-line.

"At the same time, the competitive intensity in the industry continues to remain at fever-pitch due to anticipated on-streaming' of several greenfield and brownfield capacities by many players in the months ahead," the company added.

The company's also recommended a final dividend of Rs 54 per share. The company said it has already declared and paid two interim dividends of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

With the recommendation of final dividend of Rs 54 per share, the total dividend for the above period works out to Rs 60 per share, it added.

of MRF ended 3.39 per cent down at Rs 77,045.75 on the