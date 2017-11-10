MRF Q2 profit down 22% to Rs 300 cr on lower income, higher expenses

Tyre manufacturer on Friday reported a 22.15 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 299.92 crore for the quarter ending September on account of lower income and higher expenses.



The company had posted a net profit of Rs 385.29 crore during the same period previous fiscal, Ltd said in a regulatory filing.



Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,660.22 crore as against Rs 3,736.70 crore in the July- September quarter of 2016-17.Expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 3,219.30 crore compared to Rs 3,170.99 crore in the year-ago period.The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year ending March 2018.Ltd stock was trading 3.21 per cent up at Rs 67,068.05 on