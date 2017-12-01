JUST IN
MRPL makes its first US oil purchase; 1 mn-barrel cargo to arrive in Feb

Delivery to take place between February 1 and 10

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Crude oil is dispensed into a bottle in this illustration photo. (Photo: Reuters)

India's state-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has made its first purchase of US crude oil, buying high-sulphur grade Southern Green Canyon through a tender, the head of its refinery said.

MRPL bought a 1 million-barrel cargo for a February 1-10 delivery, M Venkatesh told Reuters.
First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 14:35 IST

