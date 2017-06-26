MTNL seeks Delhi, Mumbai mobile licence extension till 2021

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) has asked the government to extend the validity of its mobile licence for the lucrative circles of Delhi and Mumbai by two more years till 2021, at no extra cost.

The telecom undertakings has argued that its mobile licence for the two service areas remained underused in the first four years, for various reasons. The cellular licence of is valid till April 2019, after which the debt-laden corporation would be required to renew it.

The reasons cited by the company for seeking an extension includes late start of services owing to a litigation, and spectrum allotted nearly 2.5 years after the grant of licence, according to a recent letter written by Chairman P K Purwar to the Telecom Department.

has also said that the of its mobile licence initially was not at par with the private telecom operators.