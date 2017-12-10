Mukesh Ambani accounts for 45% of India Inc's capex since FY14

Even as economists and analysts lament the delay in the private sector capital expenditure (capex) cycle, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL) has emerged as the single-largest corporate investor. The Mumbai-based energy to telecom giant accounts for nearly 45% all incremental capital expenditure by top listed companies in the last three financial years. The company has cumulatively invested around Rs 2.9 lakh crore in the last three years, against combined capex of around Rs 6.53 lakh crore by all listed companies since FY14. This includes the amount invested ...