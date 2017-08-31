Multiple merger benefits for Schaeffler India

Shares of India, earlier Fag Bearings, spurted 16.4 per cent on expectations of synergy gains from the of listed and unlisted entities of Germany-based group, a global supplier of automotive and industrial components. India announced the of the two unlisted group entities — INA Bearings India and — with itself after market hours on Wednesday.

The of the three firms is expected to create an entity with an annualised CY17 of Rs 4,000 crore and operating of Rs 600 crore. Currently, India, a leader in spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, accounts for over half the of the group from India.

This, combined with INA Bearings’ leadership in needle bearings and LuK India’s clutch and transmission components, will make it a complete systems provider, rather than a component manufacturer, thereby making it a key supplier, improving its bargaining power with clients in the industrial and

While the obvious gains are and cost benefits of a combined structure, higher content per vehicle from the expanded product portfolio, better product mix and improved margins are the other reasons for the stock’s re-rating.

Analysts believe unlike some of the other multinational companies, a single structure for all entities in India will benefit minority shareholders, as their interests are now aligned with that of the promoters. Nishit Jalan and Hitesh Goel of Kotak Institutional say the deal would assure investors that any upside from potential new opportunities in India will likely get captured in the listed entity itself, which could lead to valuation re-rating of the stock.

On product and revenue, the will increase the share of the automotive segment, both for original equipment manufacturers and after-market segments, to 62 per cent of revenue, from the earlier 31 per cent. Unlike the majority from the industrial segment of the standalone entity, growth of the combined entity will be better driven by faster-growing passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors and the after-market segment, say analysts at

However, investors will have to be patient for the gains to accrue. Despite the significant equity dilution for India due to the share swap and a valuation of 3.5-3.6 times’ enterprise value to sales of the unlisted entities, Kotak Institutional analysts believe the deal will be earnings-accretive in the next few years, as the synergies will take time to play out.