Munjal-Burman combine withdraws Fortis offer, gives consent for rebid

The Hero Enterprise-Burman family combine has withdrawn its binding offer to take over Healthcare and given its consent to the hospital chain’s board to reopen the bidding process. The combine has expressed disappointment over the board’s indecision and lack of support from certain shareholders for their Rs 18 billion investment proposal.

The move, which comes within days of shareholders voting out director from the board, paves the way for the board to call for fresh bids in its next meeting on Wednesday. Three other ex-promoter-appointed directors, who had supported the proposal, had resigned before the shareholders’ vote.

The consortium, whose offer was selected by the board on May 10, said it had given its consent for reopening bids to expeditiously complete the fundraising process.

The Manipal Hospitals-TPG combine has already revised its bid for Fortis, offering Rs 180 per share, after the May 10 decision. Both Manipal and Malaysian hospital chain have extended the validity of their bids. “We would like the board to allow us and other bidders an opportunity to carry out due diligence. Any decision on reviewing offer could be made post due diligence,” said Abhay Soi, chairman of Radiant Life, one of bidders.

“We expect that any such (rebidding) process will be run in a fair and transparent manner, with full clarity to all stakeholders and bidders....

We wish to express our continued belief in the company and will be keenly interested in evaluating our participation in any such process,” of and of the group wrote in a joint letter to the Fortis board on Monday.

The duo also expressed anguish as they were expecting the board to circulate their investment proposal for shareholders’ nod.

“It appears there may be indecision on the part of the company regarding the bid process which we understand could be on account of a few shareholders indicating their preference to the company for reopening the bid process,” they said.

Hero Enterprise-Burman family had offered to invest Rs 18 billion in Fortis through a combination of preferential equity and warrants. Their offer valued Fortis at over Rs 90 billion, or around Rs 172 per share.

The duo had proposed an upfront infusion of Rs 10.5 billion directly into Fortis. The remaining Rs 7.5 billion was to be infused into the company over the next four months. They had also sought three seats on the Fortis board. Besides, they had proposed a strategic sale of SRL Diagnostics after divesting Fortis Healthcare’s stake in it.