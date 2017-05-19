Murugappa Group's market cap touches $8 bn in March quarter

recorded a turnover Rs 30,023 crore in FY17 as against Rs 29395 core in the year-ago period.

Group's market capitalisation touched $8 billion in as compared to $5.6 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Group's revenue was led by Coromandel International, which reported a drop in revenue at Rs 10,304 crore in FY17 as against Rs 11,726 crore in the previous financial year.

According to the group, the company improved its performance in nutrients and crop protection segments by leveraging its product portfolio, widening its market coverage and increasing its brand presence. By taking such measures the company was able to tackle the challenging business environment that followed a poor northeast monsoon season and volatile exhange rates.