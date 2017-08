will acquire the remaining 11.73 per cent stake in (India) Ltd at an aggregate price of Rs 38.72 crore and will also infuse Rs 100 crore into the company as equity share capital.

With this acquisition, Muthoot Home Finance will become a wholly owned subsidiary.

During the quarter, its portfolio increased by Rs 155 crore at Rs 596 crore.

Meanwhile, reported a 30 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 351 crore during the first quarter of fiscal 2018 as against Rs 270 crore in the year-ago period

assets registered an increase by Rs 574 crore during the first quarter.