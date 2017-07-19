MV Agusta rides in new Brutale at Rs 15.59L; eyes 20% super premium market

The Kinetic Group's premium superbikes retail brand Motoroyale, which on Wednesday launched its fourth brand from its Italian partner MV Agusta, the 800, said it expects to corner 20 per cent of the super premium bikes market by 2020.



The 800-cc, 3-cylinder new is assembled at Kinetic's as CKD units and is priced at Rs 15.59 lakh. The bike will compete with the Italian and American Harley Davidson, which is the market leader with around 5,000 units volume.



The super premium sports bikes segment, which from the price-tag point of view is upwards of Rs 5 lakh and goes up to Rs 50 lakh, was 13,000 units last year and is almost doubling annually. This segment is expected to double and touch 25,000 units by 2020, India managing director Ajinka Firodia said.



"By 2020, we expect to sell at least 600 units a month and corner 20 per cent of this market and contribute around 8 per cent of MV Agusta's global sales," Firodia said, adding they will also have over a dozen models by then.



In the first year of operations, MV Agusta, which was lunched in the country in March 2016, has sold 100 units from its three models. Out of this, as much as 48 were sold in Bengaluru alone, while some customers came in from nondescript towns like Karad in western Maharashtra and Surat and Indore, he added.



Currently, Motoroyale sells three Agusta models-the locally assembled F3 800 RC, the 4-cylinder F4 RR as fully built imported units; and the 1090 RR as CKD units.



He also said his company will be brining in three more brands this year and to add five more outlets this year taking the overall brands to seven and dealerships to eight. It has three dealers now-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Pune. Chennai and Delhi will come up in over the next two months, Firodia said.



He said he has tied up with another Italian brand SWM, which will compete in the Rs 5-7 lakh segment by December/January. He is also in discussions with more European and American superbikes brands to partner with.



When asked about the impact of on superbikes, he said the new tax regime is very negative for the sector as the cumulative taxes have gone to nearly 100 percent from around 70 percent before July 1.



"There is a 28 per cent GST, and a 3 per cent additional luxury cess on us. On top of it there is a 43 per cent customs duty and then the states are charging a flat 20 per cent road tax, which was only 3 per cent for locally made brands. So much for the make in India drive," Firodia averred sounding disappointed with the new tax regime.

