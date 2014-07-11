JUST IN
Business Standard

My Budget: Piyush Pandey

Terms it as very progressive Budget with a vision for the future

BS Reporter 

Piyush Pandey

What is the most striking feature of the Budget?

This is a very progressive Budget with a vision for the future. The FDI announcements are a positive sign, but they have to be implemented in stages to ensure that livelihoods aren't disrupted. Both Bharat and India need to be catered to in order to take the people forward.


What could have been done better?

You can't have everything at one go. Our economy is recovering from a bout of viral fever and it needs time to recuperate before it can have tasty food.

Piyush Pandey,
Executive chairman and creative director,
Ogilvy & Mather, South Asia
First Published: Fri, July 11 2014. 00:05 IST

