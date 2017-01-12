My successors will take TCS to greater heights: N Chandrasekaran

After being appointed as the new Chairman of Tata Sons, CEO and MD today expressed confidence that his successor, Rajesh Gopinathan, will take the country's largest IT services firm to "greater heights".



Addressing his last investor call as the head of the $16.5 billion firm, Chandrasekaran recounted how Gopinathan and the newly appointed COO, N G Subramaniam, have been groomed for the leadership roles.



"He (Gopinathan) has had a great view of the business, he has analysed every part of the business and the company in those days. In 2009, when I took over as CEO I moved him to the finance function and he received coaching and mentoring by Maha (S Mahalingam)," he recounted.



Chandra, as he is popularly known, explained further that Gopinathan has an end-to-end perspective of the business and he is confident that he will lead to "greater heights".



"So, these two gentlemen together — as a combination — bring business, technology, strategic thinking, operational vigour, client relationship and thought leadership that we need to run TCS. And they will be ably supported by colleagues each of whom is a CEO material," he said.



A veteran of the sector, Chandrasekaran said he believes that the industry is poised for good growth.



"Without giving any guidance and without giving any specific timeline, the opportunity is enormous for digital transformation. And we look forward to doing well in the coming quarter, so that we can exit the year well and have a strong base for FY'18," he said.

Press Trust of India