Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Schindler to invest Rs 170 cr to expand manufacturing facilities in India

Amazon India teams up Telanaga textiles industry to boost handloom sales
Business Standard

Mylan gets DCGI nod to launch HIV drug Avonza in India

Product is recommended by WHO as alternative first-line regimen for HIV/AIDS: Mylan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pharma

US based drug firm Mylan today said its Indian arm has received nod from the country's drug regulator DCGI to market its antiretroviral drug Avonza.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Mylan N V, has received marketing authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its antiretroviral drug Avonza, the company said in a statement.


The product is recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as an alternative first-line regimen for people being treated for HIV/AIDS, it added.

"Developing Avonza and bringing it to patients with HIV in India is a continuation of our strong and sustained commitment to expanding access to affordable, high quality ARVs," Mylan President Rajiv Malik said.

Avonza will be available to patients at a cost that is lower than that of other current first-line ARVs, he added.

The company's comprehensive ARV portfolio includes 14 active pharmaceutical ingredients and 50 finished dosage forms in first-line, second-line and paediatric formulations, Mylan said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements