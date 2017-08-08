Mylan gets DCGI nod to launch HIV drug Avonza in India

US based drug firm today said its Indian arm has received nod from the country's drug regulator to market its antiretroviral drug Avonza.



Pharmaceuticals Private Ltd, a subsidiary of N V, has received marketing authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its antiretroviral drug Avonza, the company said in a statement.



The product is recommended by the (WHO) as an alternative first-line regimen for people being treated for HIV/AIDS, it added."Developing Avonza and bringing it to patients with HIV in India is a continuation of our strong and sustained commitment to expanding access to affordable, high quality ARVs," President Rajiv Malik said.Avonza will be available to patients at a cost that is lower than that of other current first-line ARVs, he added.The company's comprehensive ARV portfolio includes 14 active pharmaceutical ingredients and 50 finished dosage forms in first-line, second-line and paediatric formulations, said.