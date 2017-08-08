Mylan gets DCGI nod to launch HIV drug Avonza in India

-
ALSO READSetback for Roche: Mylan, Biocon can now sell generics of its cancer drug Mylan Pharma launches chronic hepatitis C drug in India Mylan inks settlement pact with Genentech & Roche on cancer drug Herceptin USFDA accepts Mylan's BLA for proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim US FDA accepts application of Mylan & Biocon for biosimilar pegfilgrastim
-
US based drug firm Mylan today said its Indian arm has received nod from the country's drug regulator DCGI to market its antiretroviral drug Avonza.
Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Mylan N V, has received marketing authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its antiretroviral drug Avonza, the company said in a statement.
The product is recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as an alternative first-line regimen for people being treated for HIV/AIDS, it added.
"Developing Avonza and bringing it to patients with HIV in India is a continuation of our strong and sustained commitment to expanding access to affordable, high quality ARVs," Mylan President Rajiv Malik said.
Avonza will be available to patients at a cost that is lower than that of other current first-line ARVs, he added.
The company's comprehensive ARV portfolio includes 14 active pharmaceutical ingredients and 50 finished dosage forms in first-line, second-line and paediatric formulations, Mylan said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU