Myntra bags master management and distribution rights for Mango in India

Fashion e-tailer on Wednesday said it has bagged master distribution and management rights for Spanish fashion brand in

This is the first time that an e-commerce player will manage the omni-channel strategy for a global fashion brand.

No financial details of the deal was disclosed.

As part of the arrangement, will curate and facilitate setting up 25 stores and list the brand exclusively on and Jabong platforms over the next five years.

has been working with since 2014, when the apparel brand listed on

"We have seen 100 per cent growth in business on platform in the last 3 years and that has given us the confidence for this partnership," Vice-Chairman and Member of the Board of Directors Daniel Lopez said.

He added that does not feature among the company's top markets as of now but this partnership will help change that.

"We will be responsible for managing Mango's omni-channel presence including Com, offline stores in the country (8 of them currently) as well as adding new stores through sub-franchising. We will take the number of stores to 25 and these will be across the top cities in the country," CEO Ananth Narayanan said.

He added that the company expects to help grow Mango's business 3X over the next 5 years.

"Right now, has about 20 per cent of its global product portfolio in This partnership will help bring 100 per cent of its product lines -- including men's and kids wear to the Indian market," he said.

has a network of 2,200 stores in 110 countries. The company, which owns the Woman, Man, Kids and Violeta (plus size) lines, closed 2015 with sales of 2.3 billion euros, up 15 per cent from the previous year.

It had entered the Indian market in September 2001.