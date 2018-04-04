Myntra hires PepsiCo India's Mithun Sundar as chief revenue officer

Flipkart-owned online fashion retailer has appointed PepsiCo India’s Head of Strategy Mithun Sundar as its chief revenue officer. He will take up the position at the online retailer in June and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Ananth Narayanan.

Sundar brings 13 years of experience in sales, marketing and strategy. Prior to his two and a half year stint at PepsiCo, he worked with management consulting firm McKinsey, before which he was a marketing and sales manager at

“I congratulate Mithun on his new role and look forward to working closely with him. His vast experience and expertise in strategy, sales and operations will play an important role in charting the next phase of growth for the company,” said Narayanan in a statement.

Sundar will replace Naresh Krishnaswamy, who had joined back in June 2012 as a Business Analyst, as Chief Revenue Officer at The change of baton for the top position comes as aims at achieving operational breakeven for its business this year.

Over the past two years, has executed a strategy of pruning losses while maintaining growth which included buying out struggling rival Jabong and staging a turnaround. Last year, the company said its private label business which contributes 25 per cent of its sales had become profitable.

“I am extremely delighted to be joining as the Chief Revenue Officer. I consider it a privilege to be a part of an organization that has to its credit, several firsts and technical disruptions in the industry,” Sundar said.