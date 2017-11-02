Myntra plots its course in omnichannel retail

In its attempt to become a heavyweight in India’s fashion retail space, e-tailer Myntra is venturing offline via tie-ups with global fashion brands. The arrangement will see the Flipkart-owned company becoming a master franchisee of these brands, managing their online and offline needs. This is a first in the Indian fashion marketplace that has traditionally seen the domination of offline players such as Genesis Luxury Fashion, Reliance Brands, Arvind Lifestyle Brands and Aditya Birla Fashion among others. Typically, global fashion and luxury brands looking to set up shop in ...