Mytrah Energy, one of India's largest producers, has signed an MoU with Birla Institute of Technological Sciences (BITS) Pilani, Hyderabad campus for collaborative R&D initiatives.



The partnership will focus on areas of product development, research, technical support as well as training and development.

The MoU includes software and hardware development, faculty consultancy projects and fellowship for students working on the joint projects. As part of this collaboration, joint initiatives pertaining to big data analysis, condition monitoring and foundation analysis for would be pursued further.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Kailas, managing director and CEO, said, " is critical for a technology leap in in India. Globally the wind industy has accelerated big data usage and India too needs to move swiftly in the same direction for efficient, cost effective and smarter solution offering. As part of our on-going engagement with universities in India and abroad, Mytrah's partnership with is yet another indicative towards leveraging synergies for advancement in the sector.