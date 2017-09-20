N Chandrasekaran picks speed on consolidation

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (Chandra) is consolidating stakes in listed Tata companies within the holding company. This was one of the key tasks on Chandra’s agenda after he took over as chairman of the group in February 2017, said a source. The consolidation exercise picked up pace on Tuesday, with Tata Chemicals selling shares worth Rs 922 crore in Tata Global and Tata Global divesting shares of Rs 674 crore in Tata Chemicals. In another transaction on Monday, Tata Sons bought 1.1 per cent stake from the open market in Tata Motors. In June ...