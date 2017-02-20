N Chandrasekaran to act as TCS Chairman too

Chairman-designate Natarajan Chandrasekaran will also hold the chairmanship of the group's crown jewel from tomorrow.

The country's largest software services provider has also named V Ramakrishnan as its Chief Financial Officer to succeed Rajesh Gopinathan, who will take over as the CEO and MD of the company.

" has received a letter from Tata Sons, in exercise of the powers under Article 90 of the Articles of Association of the Company, nominating as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company in place of Ishaat Hussain, with effect from February 21, 2017," it said in a filing.

The nomination was duly noted by the directors at its meeting held on February 20, 2017, it added.

Chandrasekaran, currently Chief Executive and Managing Director of TCS, will take charge as the Non-Executive Chairman of the board of directors of with effect from tomorrow.

In a separate filing, said its board of directors appointed V Ramakrishnan as the Chief Financial Officer with effect from February 21.

Ramakrishnan, or Ramki as he is popularly known, joined Finance in 1999 and served as the Finance Head of North America for seven years.

"Ramki closely partnered with business in the rapid growth of TCS' operations in the region. Most recently, he has been responsible for the financial controllership of subsidiaries and branches globally and various merger and acquisitions integration initiatives," said.

Earlier in the day, also announced a Rs 16,000 crore buyback, the largest till date in the Indian corporate history.

"Ramki has been a key member of the Finance team for more than 17 years and has worked closely with me over the last nine years. I am confident that under Ramki's leadership, Finance will continue to extend its leadership position," Gopinathan, who has been appointed to the Board, said.

also announced that Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam will be on the board of the company as Executive Director.

The bitter boardroom battle between the Tatas and Cyrus Mistry had led to removing him as the Chairman of

then appointed Ishaat Hussain as Chairman on November 11.

had said Hussain would hold office as the Chairman until a new Chairman is appointed in his place.