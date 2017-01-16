N Chandrasekaran to be highest-paid Tata Sons chairman

As TCS CEO & MD, his package was Rs 25.6 cr in FY 2015-16, including Rs 19 cr as commission

N Chandrasekaran is likely to be the highest paid chairman of Tata Sons, if his current compensation package at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is retained. As TCS managing director and chief executive, Chandra’s compensation package was Rs 25.6 crore in the financial year 2015-16, including Rs 19 crore as commission, Rs 2.28 crore as salary, Rs 2.64 crore as perquisites and Rs 1.73 crore in other allowances. In FY15, he also got a one-time special bonus of Rs 10 crore. The remunerations of Tata Sons chairman-elect have not been finalised yet, it is learnt. But sources ...

Nivedita Mookerji