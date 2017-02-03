NACL Q3 revenue up 7% at 179 crore

Hyderabad-based (NACL) has reported a net profit of Rs 1.38 crore on a total income of Rs 179 crore for the quarter ended December 2016. In the corresponding previous quarter, the company's total income stood at Rs 168 crore and a net profit Rs 2 crore.

The total income for the nine months' period of the current financial year was Rs 656 crore with a tentative profit of Rs 10.65 crore compared to the total income of Rs 627 crore and a net profit of Rs 8.33 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

offers a wide range of products covering all the key crop protection segments-insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and plant growth regulators.

In a BSE filing the company informed that in the month of December, 2016 it has received an amount of Rs 32.44 crore towards final settlement of insurance claim pertaining to the fire accident that took place in 2012 at one of the blocks of its manufacturing plant in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. With this the total insurance claim proceeds received by the company so far was Rs 45 insurance, according to the filing.