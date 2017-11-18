Nalco eyes African countries for strategic mineral assets

“We have identified 12 strategic minerals
that are not abundantly available in India. The JV
that Nalco
will form with MECL
and HCL
would look for such assets in the African countries. We may go for a buyout of such assets or think of tie-ups with local companies
there”, said Nalco’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) T K Chand.
The identified strategic minerals
include tin, tungsten, titanium, gallium, lithium, tantalum, cobalt, niobium, selenium and indium. The objective is to make the country self-sufficient in such minerals.
Earlier on September 19, the three central public sector undertakings (PSUs) entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the objective of making the country self-reliant in the areas of 12 strategic minerals
that are either not available in the country or not available in optimum quantity.
The objective of the MoU is to set up a JV
company-- Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL)-- to identify, explore, acquire, develop and process the strategic minerals
overseas for commercial use. As part of the signed pact, minerals
would be supplied to India to meet its domestic requirements and for providing a boost to the Make in India
drive of the central government.
A task force, chaired by the director of projects at Nalco, has been formed to put up a draft JV
agreement by the second week of November. The three CMDs are scheduled to meet again towards the third week of November to finalise the modalities of the JV
pact.
