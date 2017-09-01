Nalco rolls out new value added product

National Aluminium Company (Nalco) has launched the AA 3105 stock, a superior value added stock. The first consignment of the product was flagged off at Nalco's plant at Angul in the presence of senior company officials.

T K Chand, chairman and managing director of said, “With this product, will be widening its base in value added products and also be an active partner in the movement. This value-added product will strengthen Nalco's product mix and cater to the requirements of customers.”

It may be mentioned that in line with the programme, had taken the initiative to produce AA 3105 Alloy in its rolling plant of the division to its existing product range. This alloy has wide applications in the manufacturing of fan blades and commands a premium over the existing product range being produced in the rolling plant. Major customers for this product are manufacturers of fans. Commercial production of the alloy was started on July 24, 2017.