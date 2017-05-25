Nalco's revenue pegged at Rs 8,100 crore in FY18

Company
State-run aluminium major National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union ministry of mines, setting higher targets in production, productivity, turnover and Capex for 2017-18.

According to the pact, the target for revenue from operations has been fixed at Rs 8,100 crore (net of excise) which is Rs 700 crore more than the previous year.

Nalco has also set 100 per cent targets for production of both bauxite and alumina i.e 6.825 million tonnes and 2.1 million tonnes respectively.

Aluminium production target of Nalco is set at 0.44 million tonnes for 2017-18.

The MoU was signed between Arun Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Mines and Tapan Kumar Chand, Nalco's chairman & managing director.

The targets are an all-time high for the company and are expected to push the profitability of Nalco despite an increase in expenses on account of enhanced electricity duty, RPO (renewable purchase obligation), employee wage revision and power & fuel oil, the company said in a statement.

The company has a Capex target of Rs 1,158 crore against Rs 873 crore achieved in 2016-17. The expenses will be incurred in several new and ongoing projects like the one million tonne refinery, Utkal-D&E coal blocks, solar and wind power projects, modernization and up-gradation of plant & equipment.

In another strategic move on the human resource (HR) front, the company has set a new HR succession plan, HR audit, online ACR and training in reputed business institutes for its employees.

The plan will enable the company to synchronise its workforce and skill set in line with the new business plan which is already in an advanced stage finalisation, Nalco said.

