Nalco seeks approval for Pottangi bauxite mining lease in Koraput

(Nalco) has sought green flag for the lease spread over 697 hectares in district in Odisha. The company's application would be vetted on January 19 by the expert appraisal committee of the Ministry of Environment, (MoEFCC). The lease is set to have an annual capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The mines with 75 million tonnes reserve would feed Nalco's new refinery of one million tonne capacity planned at has firmed up an investment of Rs 56 billion for adding a fifth stream to the refinery whose current capacity stands at 2.275 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The expansion plan has already been cleared by the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), the highest body to approve investments in Odisha. Until the time the lease is opened up, would source from the Panchpatmalli South mine.

The navratna company has opened the new mine with an annual capacity of 3.1 million tonnes per annum. The aluminium major has invested Rs 6 billion on this mine.