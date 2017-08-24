Nandan Nilekani back at helm of Infosys, appointed as Chairman

Infosys saw a board shake-up on Thursday with celebrated co-founder returning at the helm of the information technology (IT) services major that he quit a decade ago.

He was appointed as non-executive, non-independent director and the Chairman of the Board of Directors with immediate effect. This, after his predecessor tendered his resignation, which was accepted by the Board.

The return of a founder put an end to a three-year experiment by Infosys to bring an independent board and a professional CEO, forcing chairman and former CEO Vishal Sikka out of the company.

Two independent board members - Prof. Jeffrey Lehman and Prof. John Etchemendy have also quit Infosys. Ravi Venkatesan, who was elevated as co-Chairman of Infosys will remain as independent director, while U Pravin Rao, will be continue as interim CEO and Managing Director.

The restructuring at the top could end the year-long saga of mutual distrust between the Infosys board and co-founder N R Narayana Murthy that saw the exit of its first professional chief executive, Vishal Sikka, and led to a public fallout harming the company’s market value.

Infosys blamed Murthy in a statement for Sikka's exit at a time when the IT services sector was undergoing turmoil due to automation, growing protectionism and shift towards digital.

Since last Friday, when Sikka resigned as CEO, the company’s shares have plunged, prompting worried investors to write to the Infosys board and Murthy to bring back Nilekani.

On Thursday, a grouping of former employees called Governance First asked Infosys to disclose the investigation report that looked into the acquisition of the Israeli technology firm Panaya and the subsequent payout to Rajiv Bansal, the former CFO.

“The message we seem to be getting is: ‘Trust us; we have done thorough due diligence and a global law firm has done the necessary due diligence and so believe us’. However, we are used to data and disclosures speaking for themselves – that is the culture Murthy had built and made us all believe is essential – ‘In God we trust; everyone else brings data to the table’ used to be our adage in everything we did, and there were no exceptions,” a letter by its former employees, including first employee Sharad Hedge, to the board said.

“In summary, we, ex-Infoscions, who still take a lot of pride in Infosys and its values, would like the Board to address the issues raised by Murthy with facts and immediately withdraw the statement released to the stock exchanges which unfairly and unjustifiably blames Murthy for the current crisis,” the letter said. “Under normal circumstances we would not have written such a letter, but these are extraordinary circumstances warranting our candid feedback to the Board.”