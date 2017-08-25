Sikka a tech visionary, did great things: Nilekani at global investor call

Infosys' non-executive chairman on Friday assured global investors of transparency in corporate governance, saying they will be taken on board on every key decision by the IT giant's management. He also said that he is looking forward to working with co-founder and will seek his advice on different matters. However, he added that the final decision will be taken by the board. Nilekani heaped praise on former CEO for his tech expertise. "Mr Sikka was a technological visionary and he did many great things."

Here are the key highlights:

1. Searching for a new CEO globally

2. I will ensure is given the respect he deserves

3. Will seek advice from Murthy, but the final call will be taken by the board

3. was a good technocrat. He was a tech visionary, did many great things

4. I will approach all investigations with full dispassionate mind

5. Wishlist for new CEO: Consensus builder+worked with a large corporate house+understand technology+has good execution skills

6. Will make sure investors are on board on every key decision

7. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw to oversee the recruitment process

8. Internal candidates solid contenders for CEO post

9. There is no time limit on my presence at the company as chairman

10. I am not seeking to be here for very long

Few minutes before addressing global investors via concall, Nilekani also interacted with media in his first press conference as Infosys' non-executive chairman. Nanadan Nilekani said the ugly fight between co-founder and the board was unfortunate, adding that he will soon receive a full briefing on all recent investigations, including Panaya acquisition.

Key takeaways from the press conference:

1. Will personally look into all corporate misgovernance allegations

2. I am here to represent all stakeholders, including employees

3. I am here to help everybody and build consensus

4. Immediate priority is stability

5. Will take stock of all the initiatives in the next weeks and then plan a strategic framework

6. Will receive a full briefing on Panaya acquisition probe

7. Unfortunate that there were disagreements between and board. The board never wanted to cause anguish to Narayana Murthy

8. A panel will seek feedback from shareholders and investors on the corporate governance issues

9. Egon Zender appointed to hunt for new CEO for Infosys

10. There will also be a committee who will look into governance structure