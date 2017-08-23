Nandan Nilekani's return to Infosys likely to calm nerves

co-founder is likely to return to the helm of Infosys, as the founders and the board try to resolve a public spat that has hit investor confidence.

He could take the role of non-executive chairman, becoming a bridge between the board and founder NR Narayana Murthy, who had suggested to Nilekani that he take on a role in Infosys, sources said.

Nilekani, who quit as its chief executive officer in 2007 to head the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has maintained his distance from Infosys, repeatedly stating he had no role to play at a company he built along with six other founders.

But he was involved in calling a truce after last week’s public spat between the board and Murthy following the resignation of CEO Ravi Venkatesan, co-chair of Infosys, had reached out to Nilekani for assistance in talks with Murthy.

Several global and domestic institutional investors have told the board to bring back Nilekani to restore confidence of stakeholders in the company and also facilitate resolution of the contentious issues the company is facing.

Citing ill health, Murthy on Wednesday evening put off till next week an analyst call planned to explain his stand.

Emails sent to Nilekani and Murthy remained unanswered. said it would revert with its comments. Venkatesan and Chairman R Seshasayee did not respond to text messages.

If Nilekani returned, it would force to restructure its board with the possibility of both Seshasayee and Venkatesan exiting the company, sources said.

V Balakrishnan, a former board member of and an associate of Murthy, also called for the return of Nilekani in a non-executive chairman’s role. “Nandan is a global face and in turbulent times he is the best man to restore confidence among investors,” he said.

Another person aware of the developments said, “Nilekani is one person who can influence the board and Murthy. He is a practical person and familiar with the changing client demand. But he may not take up a full-time job.”

Reports of Nilekani’s return to were received well by investors, with the stock recovering 1.98 per cent to close at Rs 894.50. Since Friday, when Sikka resigned and the subsequent public spat between Murthy and the board, the company’s stock was battered down over 17 per cent with investors losing over Rs 30,000 crore.

“The board of should invite Nilekani to join the board in a suitable capacity. Given his credentials, his joining the board at this stage will restore confidence of stakeholders in the company,” wrote the investment heads of 12 domestic financial institutions, including Franklin Templeton, SBI, Life Insurance and HDFC Asset Management.