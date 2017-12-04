Nandan Nilekani to ease Infosys' new CEO & MD Salil Parekh's transition

Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani will oversee a smoother transition of running the country’s second-largest software exporter once CEO-designate Salil S Parekh takes over in January, learning from the culture clash encountered during former chief executive officer Vishal Sikka’s tenure. Sikka, a former executive of SAP, led Infosys from his office in Palo Alto in the US for three years before he quit in August citing personal attacks. Nilekani, who returned to Infosys after Sikka’s exit had earlier indicated that the centre of gravity would shift to ...