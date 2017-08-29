Nilekani will bring back Infosys' past glory, Murthy tells investors

Addressing an investors' call Tuesday evening, co-founder N R said former board chairman V Seshasayee had told him that the board had agreed to pay a high severance package to former chief financial officer as it was generous. "On June 18, 2016, Mr. Seshasayee told the shareholders of at the AGM that the Board agreed to pay that sum to Mr. Bansal because he was “privy to a lot of price sensitive information as CFOs are”. Please note that no previous CFO of the company, nor the current CFO had or have such an excessive severance pay clause in their contracts," Murthy said.

He lauded Nandan Nilekani's appointment as the non-chairman of the company, and said he hoped would regain its stature as a globally respected firm. "Happy that Nilekani has taken over as chairman of Nilekani will bring back glory to Infosy," he said.