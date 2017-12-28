Narayana Murthy is confident problems at Infosys are a thing of the past

“I am disappointed,” came the terse note from N R Narayana Murthy in late October.

The Infosys founder was unhappy with the decision made earlier in the day by Nandan Nilekani, his protege and co-founder at the helm as chairman, to not make public inquiry reports that looked into the severance pay given to former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal and the $200 million acquisition of Panaya, an Israeli technology firm. But the note also hinted at burying the hatchet in a fight that resulted in the company’s reputation taking a beating and questions being raised ...