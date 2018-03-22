Naspers to raise up to $11 bn by trimming Tencent stake; shares slump 5%

is cutting its stake in lucrative Chinese by as much as 2 percent in a deal that could net the South African media and group up to $11 billion.

said on Thursday it has no plans to reduce its holding further for the next three years, disappointing some investors who had called for it to spin off its 33 percent stake in China's biggest firm to close the widening gap between its own market value and the

Under the deal, plans to sell up to 190 million shares, or 2 percent, in via an accelerated bookbuild to raise money that would growth in its unit.

Founded in 1915, has transformed itself from an into a 1.5 trillion rand ($127 billion) multinational with private equity-style investments in platforms that also include OLX, the biggest classified sites in and Brazil, and Russia's Mail.ru.

"We believe is one of the very best growth enterprises in any industry in the world, managed by an exceptionally able team. However, we also want to the further development of some of Naspers' core business lines," said.

"We have no intention to sell any more shares and have publicly stated that we will not sell further shares for at least the next three years."

Shares fall

Shares in slumped more than 5 percent to 3,276 rand with some investors disappointed that the money would be ploughed back into businesses.

"The market would take that negatively because the market does not apply any value to those businesses as they stand," said an industry analyst, who declined be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media.

owes much of its valuation to a $33 million bet in 2001 on a stake in Tencent, whose breakneck pace of growth has catapulted it into China's biggest company with a $561 billion market capitalisation.

As Naspers's stake in is worth more than itself, this suggests the other assets -- which include a de facto African monopoly -- are not reflected in the valuation.

"You get to a point where a 40 percent discount to your underlying NAV, or net asset value, is ridiculous so I think this is potentially a move by management to try and narrow that gap," said Michael Treherne, a manager at Vestact, a in

The transaction came hours after earlier said it lost almost $20 billion from its market value after the company missed quarterly revenue estimates and warned that planned investments may hurt margins.